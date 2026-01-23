INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy Winterfest is happening now until February 1.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Devour Indy Winterfest attracts diners during cold, winter months

The citywide dining experience features over 100 local restaurants.

One of the Devour participating locations is Harry & Izzy’s.

The upscale American grill has locations downtown, on the north side and at Indianapolis International Airport.

“Devour is a great time for us to get in front of somebody that hasn’t tried us, or is maybe is a bit unsure if we’re for them. The price point that we’re offering right now to come check us out for the first time is an excellent deal," General Manager Michael Piganelli said.

WRTV

Restaurants like Harry & Izzy’s are offering specially priced, multi-course menus for guests right now.

“We’ve got a 6 oz filet, that’s gonna be served with mashed potatoes. That comes with St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail and a Caesar salad as well," Piganelli said. “Solid deal. Can’t beat it. A lot of the classics we’re playing right now, as far as those menu items go.”

Another restaurant participating in Devour Indy Winterfest is Gather 22.

They’re really leaning into this cold-weather theme.

“We realized pretty quickly that we needed to do experiences that the community could stand behind. Right now we’re doing après-ski, as a theme, which usually revolves around partying after a long day on the slopes," Co-owner Pablo Gonzalez said.

Winters are traditionally tough on restaurants like Gather. This time last year, they had to close for a week because it was so slow.

This year, it’s a complete 180.

“It’s been surprisingly well received. People have been coming dressed up in their little winter apparel," Gonzalez said.

WRTV

Gonzalez says Devour encourages people to visit new neighborhoods and try new cuisines, and have some fun in the process!

“Ultimately, it is a risk for a restaurant to participate. But I think it’s a great opportunity for new people to check us out, try us out. Maybe see some of the weird and random stuff that we’re doing," he said.

You can hang out in Gather’s après-ski lodge until the end of February.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.