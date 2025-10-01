DIP-IN tackles diabetes prevention and management in three Indy neighborhoods

INDIANAPOLIS — The Near West, Near Northwest and Northeast neighborhoods are hot spots for diabetes.

CDC data shows the percentage of adults diagnosed with type 2 diabetes is 19.1% — almost double the national average at 9.6%.

“The community contributes to how healthy people are. Things like access to healthy foods, things like sidewalks where people can walk easily," Principal Investigator for the Diabetes Impact Project - Indianapolis, or DIP-IN, Lisa Staten said.

The project is a $12 million, eight-year initiative spearheaded by IU Indianapolis and Eli Lilly and Co.

“All three of the neighborhoods are predominantly Black and Brown. The fact that we talk about systemic racism and all the things that impact communities of color, all four of our topic areas are impacted by racism," Natalie Oslund, Northeast DIP-IN Project Manager, said.

DIP-IN works with leaders, organizations and neighbors to implement community projects like walking trails or urban gardens.

“The biggest focus areas for DIP-IN would be healthy food access, physical activity infrastructure, mental health and wellness and social connection," Oslund said.

Northeast sider Anna Brown has lived with diabetes for over two decades.

"It's top of mind. Thinking of ways I can advance my overall health by taking care of my illness," Brown said.

Brown says prioritizing exercise and eating right has set her up for a healthier future.

“It afforded me an opportunity to get off the medication and control my A1C, my sugar levels and my overall health.”

She’s one of many neighbors who, with the help of DIP-IN, helped create a walking trail and meditation garden on the grounds of former IPS School 11.

The site is also home to Evolve Education Center and Plant to Plate.

“Everything we’re doing over here, from the food to the walking trail, to the field, is community-based. One of the things we did was knock on doors in this community before we decided to do anything," Pastor Denell Howard said.

“They want our voice at the table, 100%. They don’t move on anything without asking us," Autumn Lowry added.