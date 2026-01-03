INDIANAPOLIS — Towering at 38 floors is the new Signia Hotel, which will be one of Indiana’s tallest buildings when it opens its doors this fall.

Located right next to the Indiana Convention Center, the 800-room hotel is designed to seamlessly integrate with the city's expanding convention infrastructure.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Downtown Indy development continues in 2026, here's what to look out for

“People just always want a reason to come downtown," said Corey Stone, Director of Brand Merchandising at Corporate.

Corporate, a sneaker boutique and lifestyle store, is located in the Wholesale District, two blocks from Lucas Oil Stadium and two blocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Stone can see the Signia construction out the store's window.

“Definitely excited. Just with the vacancies that there are downtown, it’s always a plus to see new things coming in," Stone said. "Regardless, hotels are good for our business. We catch a lot of people that're in town for the weekend, or for a convention, and they’re just looking for things to do downtown."

WRTV

Aside from the Signia, other projects to look out for are:



The CSX Hotel and Music Venue, a $300 million project that includes a 13-story hotel and a 4,000-seat theater



The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center, $78 million world-class training complex on the site of the former Marion County Jail



Traction yards, a $600 million open-air, mixed-use district, and the redevelopment of the Circle Center Mall, which closed its doors earlier this week

As change is happening right before our eyes, folks are embracing it and are ready to see what comes next.

“It’s making it more lively," Butler University student Iman Braham said. “Coming here, I am an international student. I’m not from here. Coming here last year, I’ve seen it change a lot.”

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.