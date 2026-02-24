Faith communities gather for monthly prayer vigil in support of immigrants

KOKOMO — The power of prayer.

People of faith gathered at South Side Christian Church in Kokomo for the seventh interfaith prayer vigil for the immigrant community on Monday.

“We’re gathering as a community of faith. We’re gathering for prayer — believing that in the state of immigration and knowing that many persons are being detained, we’re gathering to pray for those families," Bishop Tracy Malone with the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church said.

WATCH | Interfaith prayer vigil held following death of ICE detainee at Miami Correctional Facility

Interfaith prayer vigil held following the death of an ICE detainee at Miami Correctional Facility

The vigils started in response to the recent actions of the Department of Homeland Security.

Organizers say they’re against the use of the Miami Correctional Facility to hold detainees and are concerned about the facility’s conditions.

“We’re even praying for our elected officials to pray that they have more compassion to make sure that those being detained, that they have their rights honored, that they’re treated humanely with dignity, that they’re cared for," Malone said.

This comes one week after 59-year-old Cambodian refugee Lorth Sim died in ICE custody at Miami Correctional Facility.

Sim’s death is still under investigation.

“Right now the world is in crisis. None of us leave this unscathed. We’re better together and we get to come in as religious organizations to pray and call on our God and one another for support, comfort and help, as we move through these turbulent times," Regional Minister for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ Christal Williams said.

Folks in the audience came from many different backgrounds.

The vigil transcended religion, place of origin and political affiliation.

“Part of it is solidarity. People come from South Bend, Indianapolis, Kokomo, people coming from all around to say: love of God, love of neighbor," Chad Abbott, Conference Minister for the Indiana-Kentucky Conference of the United Church of Christ, said.

The prayer vigils change location every month.

The next one is at Miami Correctional Facility on March 23.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.