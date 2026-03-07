Fountain Square neighbors advocate for better bike lanes, sidewalks on Fletcher Ave bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Stazinski enjoys the easy access to coffee shops, restaurants and other local businesses in Fountain Square.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Neighbors advocate for better bike lanes, sidewalks on Fletcher Ave bridge

Stazinski says there are some areas where the pedestrian infrastructure could be improved.

“Once you start to veer off the cultural trail, then there are less designated walking or bike paths available. Some parts get a little dicey if you’re trying to get to some of the offshoot areas," Stazinski said.

INDOT plans to replace the concrete decks on both the Virginia and Fletcher Ave bridges over I-65/I-70. Those improvements include repairing aging concrete, installing new sidewalks and railings.

The project is slated for 2027.

INDOT

“What I would like to see, what folks here in the community would like to see, is to use this opportunity when they’re fixing the bridge, not only to keep the status quo, but also to improve the infrastructure for decades to come," Stazinski said.

Fountain Square neighbors formed a group called A Safer Fletcher to allow for the community voice to be factored into the project.

“We think this is a golden opportunity to use this redecking to expand that sidewalk a bit. Make a raised, shared path, similar to the Cultural Trail on Virginia. To make it safer for everyone outside the vehicles and also to slow down that traffic coming off of the highway," Cullen Booth, who is leading A Safer Fletcher’s efforts, said.

Booth says dozens of neighbors have submitted feedback to INDOT, but have yet to hear back.

“We are the people. We would love to hear from you. Please reach out to us. We’d love to talk about this. We have a plan for the project, that’s not going to add much to the bill. It’s just a little more concrete and adds a ton for the community itself," he said.

WRTV

The Virginia and Fletcher Avenue Bridge Improvement project is currently projected to cost around $6 million.

INDOT Spokesperson Jordan Yaney says that's an early estimate — the contract has not been bid out to a contractor yet.

Yaney says INDOT is having conversations about community input regarding pedestrian infrastructure.

“We’re definitely open to it. We’ve heard that feedback. Those conversations are ongoing. The project team is meeting soon to discuss. Is that possible? Is that something we can do? Specifically, they’re mentioning Fletcher Ave," Yaney said.

INDOT encourages neighbors to reach out.

INDOT Customer Service:

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.