Friends of the White River discusses AES coal ash contamination

INDIANAPOLIS — AES Indiana is currently considering ways to reduce coal ash contamination coming from its Harding Street Station.

On the White River, advocates are concerned about what those toxins are doing to the people who live and recreate near the body of water.

"It’s where we all live, it’s where we all work, it’s where we all play. We want to see that space safe and healthy to enjoy," Executive Director of Friends of the White River Eddie Gill IV said.

His organization wants to educate the public about coal ash contamination.

“Whenever we have unnatural chemicals that are leaching into our groundwater supply and ultimately into our river, that’s a negative thing we don’t want to see," Gill said.

Groundwater monitoring results of the Harding Street Station's Ash Pond System found levels of arsenic, lithium and molybdenum above groundwater protection standards.

Exposure to those toxins can cause a range of health issues, including cancer.

But a consultant for AES claims their evaluation found no adverse impacts on the community or environment.

“For a very long time, the White River has had this stigma that it’s a toxic wasteland and that it’s dirty. We shouldn’t recreate in it, we shouldn’t get in it," Gill said.

Friends of the White River works to change the river’s reputation.

Gill hosts several water and land cleanups throughout the year, including one this week, in partnership with Eli Lily.

Volunteer Omer Vaffer was up bright and early to help out Thursday morning.

“Making sure I’m cleaning the environment and doing something where I’m collaborating with others and getting to know Indianapolis as well," Vaffer said.

AES has five proposed cleanup options.

The public has until October 16 to submit feedback.