Full Hands Out helps Hoosier families in need of food assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — Picking up grocery items at the store is getting more difficult for Hoosier families who rely on SNAP benefits.

“We have so many pantries in our community that are feeding people, but they’re seeing an overwhelming number of families that they’re feeding," Julieanna Childs said.

Childs is stepping up to fill the gaps in food assistance right now.

“Come and serve, put food on someone else’s table. That is our philosophy. Full Hands Out. In order to get full bellies, we need full hands, big hearts," she said.

Childs and her friend Erin created Full Hands Out, a community food and grocery drive with more than a dozen locations to donate across Marion, Hamilton and Boone counties.

One of those locations is Michael Sean Salon, near 54th and College Ave.

“It’s the right thing to do. If we say that we’re a Christian state or Christian country, we need to act like it. For me, it’s a no-brainer. You need to help your neighbors, family members and friends," Owner Michael Nichols said.

Full Hands Out has two missions:

1. Help feed families in need

2. Remove the stigma associated with asking for help.

Childs says she knows how difficult the latter can be. She herself once struggled to put food on the table.

“Oftentimes, we may not need help, and then we fall into a season of life that’s more challenging, where we’re going to have to ask for help for the first time. It’s not an easy process," she said.

Childs is grateful for the outpouring of support.

She says just this week, they were able to deliver 1,000 pounds of food to Mid-North Food Pantry.

Here's a list of the most needed items:



﻿﻿Canned tuna, salmon, chicken, turkey

﻿﻿Canned and dry beans

﻿﻿Peanut butter and other nut butters

﻿﻿Canned chilis, stews, and sauces

Protein and granola bars

﻿﻿Grains, rice, and pasta

﻿﻿Oatmeal and cereal

﻿﻿Canned fruits and vegetables

﻿﻿Fruit juices and shelf-stable milk

﻿﻿Cooking oil, baking mixes, basic spices

﻿﻿Snack bars, trail mix, pretzels, crackers

﻿﻿Gluten-free and allergy-friendly options

﻿﻿Baby formula, food, diapers, wipes

﻿﻿Toddler snacks, teething biscuits

You can donate at the following locations:



Robert Goodman Jewelers — 106 N. Main St., Zionsville

Michael Sean Salon — 711 E. 54th St., Indianapolis (Broad Ripple)

Cafe Patachou (4 locations) — 4901 N. Penn., Indianapolis (Meridian-Kessler), 8697 River Crossing Blvd., Indy 5790 E. Main St., Carmel, 95 E. Pine St., Zionsville.

F.C. Tucker (2 locations) — 350 Veterans Way, Suite 100, Carmel, 3405 E. 86th St., Indy (Keystone Crossing)

The Local Radish — 705 E. 52ª St., Indy (Meridian-Kessler)

HOTWORX — 5151 E. 82d St., Ste. 700, Indianapolis (Castleton)

Wesmont Apartments — 1515 Lewis St., Indianapolis (Downtown)

Kitchen Sink Collective — 9623 Windermere Blvd., Suite C, Fishers

Links for monetary contributions can be found on the official website or on Facebook at @FullHandsOut.

The website also lists resources for families seeking assistance and local food pantries throughout the region.

