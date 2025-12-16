INDIANAPOLIS — I-65 and I-70 are two of the main ways to get in and around the Indy metro.

The city's transportation network is due for a major revamp in the coming years.

Future of I-65, I-70: INDOT concludes ProPEL Indy study

South-sider Osas Idahosa spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

“My work takes me all over the city. So I drive south side, north side, east side. Whatever my job takes me to," Idahosa said. “We can do better. I feel the state can do better overall when it comes to highway renovation and the potholes issues.”

Many Hoosiers feel a similar way, according to the ProPEL Indy Planning and Environment Linkages Study released Monday.

INDOT Spokesperson Natalie Garrett says the report found that drivers are concerned about safety, pavement, congestion, mobility and more.

“Public feedback and input has been crucial to the success of the study. Over a two-year span, we received close to 2000 comments," Garrett said.

The study resulted in a wide range of alternatives for INDOT to consider for the development of future projects on I-65 and I-70, inside the I-465 loop.

“Some of the alternatives that came out of the ProPEL Indy study range anywhere from replacing what is already there, replacing the pavement that’s already there, to potentially adding travel lanes in some locations, reconfiguring some interchanges, all the way up to a recessed or viaduct/elevated options," Garrett said.

No decisions have been made about the alternatives presented thus far.

Factors such as urgency of needs, statewide priorities and funding availability will be considered when identifying future projects.

Garrett says some areas with more urgent needs are: I-65 bridge spanning from Alabama St to Senate Ave, and pavement needs along the 70 West spoke from downtown to 465.

