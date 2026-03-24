INDIANAPOLIS — $4.09, $4.14, $4.19 — these are the costs per gallon of gas across Central Indiana on Monday.

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Gas prices surpass $4 a gallon at stations across Indy metro

“All we can do is hope and pray that things get better," Indy resident Ryan Gill said. “Drastically, it will impact my wallet. Not just the cost of food is significantly higher.”

The higher prices are causing Gill to consider alternatives.

“I’ll probably drive around less. Maybe just places I absolutely have to go, in the meantime," she said.

For business owner and chef Reginald Brag, driving around the metro is a necessity.

“Aw man, it’s crushing my pocket," Brag said. "I think people that’s working and gas gonna hit him like that, they need to set aside $30-$40 a week in a savings fund for when they hit a crunch."

Since the war with Iran began, Gas prices have been creeping up over the past few weeks.

“The longer this conflict will continue, the stronger will be the price effect we will see on energy prices, oil and gas," Andreas Hauskrecht with the IU Kelley School of Business said.

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Hauskrecht says the days of gas under $3 per gallon are long gone.

He anticipates a continued increase.

“We will not see the same supply of gas and oil that we saw three weeks ago. This will have a long-lasting effect. Long-lasting effect. This can take years until we are back where we were three weeks ago. This will be felt in your pocket, in your wallet. You will feel it when you go to the supermarket, and you’ll feel it when you go to the pump," Hauskrecht said.

To compare gas prices near you, click here.

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Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.