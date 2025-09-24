Hispanic Heritage Month celebration 'Cabaret Latino' scheduled despite federal immigration enforcement fears

INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month is meant to be a time to celebrate all that Latinos contribute to our nation and society.

Certain events in Central Indiana have been canceled or changed this year, due to fears of federal immigration enforcement.

Most notably, FIESTA Indianapolis was canceled after over 40 years.

La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit organization in Indiana and the event organizer, made the announcement last month, stating changes were made "out of an abundance of caution and a deep commitment to the well-being for the community."

“There’s definitely been fear here in this restaurant. I have had coworkers, part of the team, that no longer come to work because they’re afraid of the situation," co-owner of Gather 22 Pablo Gonzalez said. “In the midst of all the fear, I want to remind them of the beauty that makes us who we are.”

Gonzalez is a proud Mexican-American.

Gather 22's menu offers patrons a taste of his homeland’s cuisine — whether it's the 'Tylyuda Pizza' with cojita crema from Oaxaca or the 'Papi Chulo' with Banhez Mezcal, also from the region.

“We’re inspired by the places we love to visit but built for the place we love to call home," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is no stranger to the stage.

And when he’s not running the restaurant, he’s exploring ways to mix his love of performance with his Latino identity.

“I kinda pushed away my Mexican heritage to acclimate a little bit here in the United States. This is part of my full circle journey getting back to my roots," he said. “I’m healing my inner child by connecting with these songs again.”

Gonzalez is singing in Cabaret Latino, Songs of the Americas, a bilingual revue of songs paying tribute to singers, songwriters and musicians from Latin American countries.

“The purpose of the concert is to build bridges of understanding. Art is transformative. When you’re in a theater, you don’t know the politics of people sitting on either side of you," Magic Thread Cabaret Managing Director Tom Alvarez said.

Alvarez is the mastermind behind the concert.

It will showcase how Latino music has shaped society throughout history.

The set list includes classics such as “Cielito Lindo,” “De Colores,” “Quizás, Quizás,” and “La Bamba,” as well as contemporary hits by international superstars Shakira, Selena, Gloria Estefan and Bad Bunny.

In addition to the four vocalists, there will be a 10-piece band and dance numbers representing Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

“It’s a good way for the larger community to show solidarity for our immigrant community. Those who embrace what we bring to the table. Vice versa, it’s a way for Latinos to be less perhaps threatened by the larger population and made to feel welcomed," he said.

Cabaret Latino, Songs of the Americas, will take place on October 10 and October 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Basile Theater at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio Street in Indianapolis.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors, students and IHS members, and can be purchased online here or at the door.