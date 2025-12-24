Holiday pop-up bars in downtown Indy see large turnout this Christmas season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy's urban core, Mile Square, is known for its bars and restaurants, and this holiday season, some are coming up with festive ways to attract customers.

“If you live in this city, you have to know what’s going on, whether it’s through influencers, social media, following what’s going on," Jacqueline Dubois, who lives and works downtown, said. “[Influencers] content becomes trending on TikTok. You’ll see that they post that they’ve been to this pop-up bar, and you’re like, ‘I have to try that!’ There’s a bit of FOMO when they post about it, and it becomes trending," she said.

When Dubois and her girlfriends saw a social media post about a Christmas-themed bar around the corner from work, they had to pop in.

Blitzen’s is a 21+ Christmas-themed pop-up bar within downtown’s Omni Severin Hotel. It transports you to the North Pole — decked out in lights, tinsel and plenty of presents.

Omni partnered with renowned mixologist, bar owner and author Julie Reiner to create a cocktail menu. The menu features 10 exclusive holiday cocktails, including a twist on the classic espresso martini to spiked hot chocolate, mocktail Merry Spritz-mas and more.

“Every day we’re like so packed," Food and Beverage Manager Millie Paredes said. “What we want them to feel is that spirit of Christmas and the holidays. Taking all the sips, that they have a blast of flavor, plus the emotions of the holidays.”

Paredes says downtown’s walkability encourages folks who are in town for sporting events or conventions to explore the city.

“All the events that Indianapolis can offer and all the attractions Indianapolis has, just in town. You can easily walk to any kind of event. Because everything is just right here," she said.

Blitzen’s is located at 40 West Jackson Place, open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. now until January 2.

Just a few streets over is another holiday pop-up, Miracle on Maryland.

The space has kitschy holiday decor, professionally-developed cocktails and the nostalgic energy of the best office party you’ve ever been to.

“It’s been incredible. This past week has been doubling business every weekend. And it’s not stopping," General Manager Jason McClain said.

McClain says social media has played a big role in Miracle’s success.

“TikTok and Instagram really had it going. Once we got on Instagram and people saw how festive we are here with the presents. They wanna be around it. It makes you feel good," McClain said.

The location, attached to the Hampton Inn, has been vacant for the past six years. McClain says that’s until Santa’s helpers worked their magic this season.

“What sets us apart is we’re actually a Christmas bar. We go all in. There’s not one thing that’s not Christmas here. It’s the brand," he said.

Miracle on Maryland is located at E Maryland St, and open Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but you can book a reservation here.

