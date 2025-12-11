ILEA takes public input ahead of final recommendation next week

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking for the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance to come up with a final decision.

ILEA members got a chance to hear from the community at a listening session Wednesday night.

The city-led body is tasked with developing recommendations on school facilities, transportation, governance and efficiency for public and charter schools.

The public was able to provide feedback on options presented thus far.

“They’re presenting a false illusion of choice, in order to make it seem like the people do have a choice when in fact, the terms of that choice are disenfranchising people," educator Jishnu Guha-Majumdar said.

“The big thing that a lot of people were not, and I’m not a fan of, is this eliminates an elected board overseeing transportation. Both of the models, that’s what they both provided," IPS parent Christina Smith said.

The ILEA presented three topics, with two model options for each, on Wednesday.

Transportation: Collaborative Compact (Model Option 1) and Independent Transportation Authority (Model Option 2) Facilities: Collaborative Compact (Model Option 1) and Independent Buildings Authority (Model Option 2) Governance: Collaborative Compact Advisory Board (Model Option 2) and Indianapolis Education Authority (Model Option 3)

ILEA member Barato Britt says those options are not yet set in stone.

“As we near the ultimate decision that’s taking place next week, we wanted to give every opportunity to authentically engage residents, neighbors, citizens, parents, all stakeholders and really inform this decision," Britt said.

There’s still time to have your voice heard.

The ILEA will vote on a final recommendation at a meeting on December 17.

“Rather than look at the different types, although there is very diverse and robust public school types, the focus has to continue to be on the outcomes impacting +40,000 children that we were charged to think about," he said.

The alliance must report its recommendations back to district, city and state leaders by the end of the year.

