IMPD adds public safety cameras to two downtown intersections

INDIANAPOLIS — Strengthening safety in downtown Indy.

IMPD has over 200 different camera views in the area.

Thanks to funding from Downtown Indy Alliance, public safety cameras were permanently installed at two Washington Street intersections.

“What we’re finding is we’re having a lot of police activity, whether it’s crime or calls for service, it allows us to get in front of activity. If we see activity that’s taking place that’s either criminal or suspicious, we can dispatch officers," IMPD Downtown District Commander Shane Foley said.

Commander Foley says the additional cameras enhance IMPD’s ability to keep downtown safe by giving multiple views of those intersections.

“The cameras are there to promote public safety, to identify those individuals engaging in criminal activity, to address criminal activity after it happens, to serve as evidence in court," Commander Foley said.

The extra security gives Ricky Bullock peace of mind.

“Crime has picked up a little bit more up here. With the drugs and stuff here. It’s not safe at times, especially after dark," Bullock said.

The west-sider has worked at Lilly for over a decade and is glad to see steps taken to address crime.

“Minimize a lot of activity downtown, especially with the youth here. There’s been multiple shootings here downtown," he said.

The public safety cameras are accessible to officers and the IMPD Real-Time Crime Center.

Commander Foley says the cameras are just one part of IMPD’s investment in technology.

“We’ve got public safety cameras, license plate readers, drones, real-time crime center, trailer cameras. All of these help enhance the work for officers in our street," he said.

