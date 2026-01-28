IMPD officers recognized for saving two children from car submerged in retention pond

INDIANAPOLIS — An act of heroism saved the lives of two children after a car crashed into a retention pond near Interstate-465 and Pendleton Pike earlier this month.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

IMPD officers recognized for saving two children from submerged in pond

Those Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Lawrence Police Department officers received honor awards for their efforts on Tuesday.

Snow and ice now cover the pond, but a couple of weeks ago, the lives of a young boy and girl were changed forever in its waters.

“The darkness and freezing conditions in the murky water created an almost impossible situation," IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. "The bravery and teamwork shown by the Lawrence Police Department and IMPD made the impossible possible."

Late at night on January 12, IMPD East District officers were alerted to a car in the body of water at the 4000 block of Pendleton Way.

IFD

IMPD officers jumped into the frigid water to help without hesitation.

WATCH | BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE

Officers pulled out three people from the water: a 28-year-old man, who later died at the hospital, and two children, ages 8 and 9, who survived.

LPD officers assisted and provided rope bags, which were vital in safely getting the officers and the vehicle occupants back to the shore.

“I heard on the radio that there was a child in the water. The little boy said that’s my sister in the water. There wasn’t really a thought. It was just to get her out," Officer Erica Eder said. “I think after we did our part, we were just like, 'Wow, we could’ve just saved a life.' We didn’t know at that point in time if that little girl was okay, but being able to look at her now and see her now that she’s okay is like a dream come true.”

Officer Eder was one of the five metro police officers and three Lawrence police officers presented with honor awards for their efforts on Tuesday.

WRTV

She says the biggest reward is seeing the children alive and well.

“I remember what she looked like when I pulled her out of the water, so I remember when she was lifeless. So looking at her with life in her eyes and watching her get to hug me, that’s amazing," Officer Eder said.

It remains unclear why the car entered the pond. The incident remains under investigation.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.