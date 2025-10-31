Indianapolis, United Way provides emergency funding to food assistance providers ahead of SNAP cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis and other organizations are providing emergency funding for families in need in Marion County and surrounding areas.

This comes as SNAP benefits are set to expire on November 1.

“Very soon, tens of thousands of our friends and neighbors here in Indianapolis will be facing food insecurity," Mayor Joe Hogsett said at a press conference on Thursday.

An estimated 600,000 Hoosiers depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Here in Central Indiana, that number is 150,000.

“We want to make sure we’re addressing the most basic needs of our community, and food is our most basic need," United Way President and CEO Fred Payne said.

United Way of Central Indiana announced Thursday that it launched a $1 million Food Relief Fund, thanks to donations from community funders.

“It shows that there’s a philanthropic heart in our community. When this organization sees that people are going to be in need, they respond. The way that they respond is a way of them saying they want to help people live the lives they’re capable of living," Payne said.

The fund will support three major food organizations:



Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana

Midwest Food Bank of Indiana

Second Helpings

United Way of Central Indiana is calling on the community to donate.

“Those gifts will produce millions of meals. Every dollar we create six meals," President and CEO of Gleaners Food Bank Fred Glass said. “It feels a little like preparing for Armageddon. It feels impossible to overstate the dramatic impact of cold turkey, no SNAP.”

Glass says his organization distributes food at no cost or low cost to 300 pantries across 21 counties in our state.

Gleaners is also receiving more than $200,000 in emergency funding from the City, in partnership with Cummins and IU Health.

The Office of Public Health and Safety has about 10 distribution events planned throughout the month, including one this Saturday at Bethel Cathedral AME.

FREE OPHS November Food Distribution Events:



November 1, 2 to 4 p.m.: Bethel Cathedral AME | 6417 Zionsville Road

November 8, 12 to 2 p.m.: Fountain Square Church of Christ | 1041 Spruce St., 46230

November 15, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Charity Cares | 959 N. Holmes Ave., 46222

November 15, 12 to 3 p.m.: Eclectic Souls VOICES Corp.| 9501 E. 36th Pl., 46235

November 19, 8:30 a.m.: Rock of the World, Salt of the Earth | 8833 Bel Air Dr., 46226

November 20, 4 to 6 p.m.: with Indy Peace | 1825 E. 25th St., 46218

November 24, 3 to 5 p.m.: Lawrence Park | 5301 N. Franklin Drive

November 25, 12 to 2:30 p.m.: Breeding Tabernacle CME | 3670 N. Leland Ave., 46218

November 26, 3 to 5 p.m.: Stanley Strader | 2850 Bethel Ave., 46203

“As devastating as this time is, it’s encouraging these disparate coming together to help folks in need," Glass said.

If you’re looking for a way to find help near you, you can go to Community Compass, Indy Hunger Network’s free digital tool to search for food assistance.

