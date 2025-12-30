Indy animal rescues see increase in abandoned dogs around the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal welfare groups in Indianapolis say they’re seeing an increased need in the weeks surrounding Christmas and New Year's.

“Getting off the street. Getting them out of their kennels. Giving them a soft place to land," foster parent Mianna Ruiz said.

When she found a less than two-year-old Pit Bull mix in the streets, Buddy, she knew she had to step in.

“He was badly injured. We took him in…We’re still searching for a home for Buddy. That was his owner’s wish," she said.

Buddy is a Bully Breed, which includes Pit Bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, and American Bulldogs.

Rescues WRTV spoke with say these breeds are often subject to misinformation and mistreatment.

“They are dropped at shelters at an astronomical rate. You can walk down the kennels at IACS right now and almost every kennel is gonna have one bully breed type or another. They’re mistreated and abused…They’re considered disposable by so many people," Director and Founder at Lucci's House Bully Rescue, Laurie Collins said.

Lucci’s House is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of Bully Breeds in Indianapolis.

Collins says they have a network of 73 foster homes.

This year, 157 dogs were taken in; of those, 87 were from Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

“Everybody wants a new puppy for Christmas. Oh I’ll bring a new dog home for Christmas. Everything is cute, fuzzy and warm when they’re puppies. What happens when those puppies get to be a year old or two years old?" Collins said.

IACS says the weeks around Christmas and New Year’s are some of the hardest on animal shelters.

Right now, the shelter is over capacity for dogs.

There are no open kennels for incoming dogs.

“It places a bigger burden on us. It’s a horrible— the word no has a lot of impact. And ultimately that’s my decision… I know if I’m the one who says no, that dog dies or that dog gets tortured," Collins said.

IACS is asking the community to help by adopting during this critical window.

Shelter hours:

Monday, 12/29/2025: 12:00 pm–7:00 pm

Tuesday, 12/30/2025: 12:00 pm–7:00 pm

Wednesday, 12/31/2025: 12:00 pm–3:00 pm

Closed Thursday, 1/1/2026

Indianapolis Animal Care Services

2600 S. Harding St.

Indianapolis, IN 46221

