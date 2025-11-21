INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College students discussed the importance of healthy relationships and domestic violence prevention on Thursday.

“This time of year, a lot of times it gets cold," Gary Evers with Indy Champions said. “It’s cuffing season, people wanna hook up, and we don’t want you just hooking up with anybody.”

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indy Champions educates college students about domestic violence

Indy Champions is a program of the Indy Public Safety Foundation that streamlines help to victims and survivors of domestic violence in Marion County.

“We try to help them leave that situation. Leave that toxic relationship and focus more on things that will help them improve. Whether it’s self-esteem, getting an education, temporary housing, employment," Evers said.

Domestic violence can take many forms — abuse can be verbal, physical, emotional, financial, sexual and beyond.

Evers says Ivy Tech, along with other local colleges and universities, is a hot spot for domestic violence cases in Marion County.

That’s why he came to campus on Thursday for a discussion focused largely on identifying relationship green flags.

“What do you like? What’re your interests, hobbies? Self-esteem is very important. Knowing who you are," he said.

Mahogany Turner knows all too well what happens when those green flags turn to red.

“I have been in a couple of relationships that I’m not too proud of. But today, I’m better off. I’m glad I’ve learned a lot from those relationships," Turner said.

WRTV

Turner is navigating life as a non-traditional student and a single mom.

“I am the mother of a toddler. I am raising him alone. I think maybe if I would’ve understood how to navigate a healthier relationship, my son would have a two parent home," she said.

For immediate assistance and resources, call the 24-hour access line at 317-210-0866 or email at champions@indypsf.org.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.