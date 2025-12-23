INDIANAPOLIS — We’re just a few days away from Christmas, and one Indy family tells WRTV they’ve been visited by a Grinch of their very own.

Their car was stolen, and inside: presents so valuable that no amount of money could replace them.

“We cherish our history tremendously," Joe Melillo said. “My grandfather was an American hero. He was an American through and through. He served his country. He came to America, got married to his sweetheart that he met on leave — my grandmother.”

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Indy family devastated after car, family heirloom, stolen days before Christmas

Melillo’s treasures are not made of gold or silver, they’re items passed down from generation to generation.

He has a collection of hundreds of letters his grandfather William Barnish wrote while serving in World War II.

WRTV

He never met Grandpa Bill, but he speaks of him with pride.

“I’m him reincarnated. My mom and my aunts and uncles will tell me I’m a lot like my grandfather in a lot of ways," Melillo said.

So this year for Christmas, his mom planned to give him the ultimate present: Grandpa Bill’s Merchant Marine uniform.

Joe Melillo

That was until someone stole her car, with all the gifts inside.

“It’s unbelievable. It made it through 80 years, it made it through four years of a war, and then travels to Indianapolis to get stolen," he said.

Eight decades of history gone.

“We don’t even care about the car as much as we do the jacket," Melillo said. “Having something like this would’ve meant the world to me, to be able to hold onto and then pass on to my kids.”

WRTV

According to IMPD, the white Toyota Highlander was stolen from the Home2 Suites near County Line Road and Interstate-65 last week.

The car was last seen on Friday at 10 a.m., near 38th Street and Eagle Creek Parkway.

“I’m hoping something pulls out and it’s a needle in the haystack and there’s really only one way: it’s God’s will," he said.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.