Indy Health District reflects on first year, looks ahead to 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Health District (IHD) recently unveiled its 2026 strategic plan.

The plan outlines the next phase of IHD’s investments and initiatives, all aimed at ensuring every resident has the opportunity for a healthier future.

It was shaped by feedback from 900 residents and stakeholders through surveys, listening sessions and discussions.

“We’ve finalized our strategic plan, which began to lay out the game plan for how we proceed. What came out of that strategic plan was a request from the neighbors to do quality of life planning for each of the five neighborhoods," Executive Director Jamal Smith said.

The Indy Health District can be viewed in two ways:

A physical footprint — the 1500-acre area stretches from the north end of downtown up to Crown Hill Cemetery A nonprofit dedicated to reducing health inequity in our city

The district is a collaborative effort between several anchor institutions, including IU Health, the IU School of Medicine, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Citizens Energy Group and Ivy Tech Community College, and the neighborhoods it serves.

Those neighborhoods include Ransom Place, Flanner House, Highland Vicinity, Meridian Highland and Crown Hill.

The district was created around the new IU Health campus, currently under construction.

“If the current state of the neighborhoods surrounding the medical campus remain the way that they are, that would be a default failure," Smith said. “Folks who live within that 1,500-acre footprint are scheduled to die 15-20 years prior to folks who live just eight to ten miles north or south of them.”

Indy Health District recently achieved its one year milestone.

Smith says they’ve been able to accomplish a lot in a short amount of time.

“We’ve been able to invest in some housing in partnership with Near North Development Corporation, as well as the city. Affordable and workforce housing, around 22nd and Illinois. We’ve been able to invest in childcare in the early learning center on 21st Street. Renovation in their space," he said. “We invested in a trail coming down Capitol, we’re in the mist of completing the second phase of that, which is on Senate, right in front of the old Methodist hospital.”

The three biggest priorities residents have are food access, housing and safety.

Danita Hoskin is the Market Manager for Harvest 2 Home Indy, a floating farmer's market.

The market served more than 1,450 residents, provided over 900 free blood pressure screenings from IU Health, and distributed $16,000 in food vouchers.

“Our communities are plagued with diabetes, hypertension, mental health issues," Hoskin said. “We know where our food is being grown. We know who is growing it. We know it’s not bio-engineered. It’s real food coming from our communities.”

So what’s in store for Indy Health District in 2026?

“Hopefully, we continue the momentum. We will continue some of the things we’ve been investing in. Gonna continue the housing development that’s happening now," Smith said.

