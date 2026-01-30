Indy residents rely on IndyGo buses, Pacers Bikeshare to get around during extreme cold

INDIANAPOLIS — Not everyone in Central Indiana can rely on a car to get around in these freezing temperatures.

How Indy residents are getting around without a car during extreme cold

On foot, by bike or on the bus are some of the other ways Hoosiers are getting where they need to go.

Hopping on the Purple Line gets rider Al’mari Mitchell out of the cold.

“Grocery store, library, going out to kick it with my friends," Mitchell said. “It provides heat. They allow you to ride the bus all the way if you got no where to go.”

But since the winter storm earlier this week, Mitchell has noticed some delays in service.

“I was trying to hop on the 92, and the dude was saying I couldn’t hop on it. I was like, ‘You finna leave?’ And he was like ‘No, I’m actually two minutes delayed, two minutes behind on leaving,'" he said.

Cold weather is impacting IndyGo buses.

IndyGo sent the following written statement to WRTV:

“Our buses are no different than any other electric vehicle. When the weather turns extremely cold with sub-zero temperatures and wind chills like we've experienced this week, it becomes challenging for electric battery vehicles, including our buses, to maintain their charge. As a result, we are supplementing diesel buses on the Red and Purple lines, as needed, to ensure we maintain the service our riders rely on."

Still, Mitchell says the bus has been a lifesaver this winter.

“It’s like a faster route than hopping on a bike and getting your hands colder than what it’s supposed to be," he said.

But the frigid temps are not stopping others from grabbing the handlebars and going for a ride.

Pacers Bikeshare just hit a major milestone: one million rides.

This comes as usership tripled this January compared to last.

“We hit that number before the snow, even," Program Director Joshua Tharp said. “It says a lot. That people are ready for biking in Indianapolis, and we’re here for that. And we’re going to continue to be there for that.”

The bikeshare is operated by the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Tharp says the increase is thanks to two main factors:



The introduction of e-bikes The IndyRides Free program

“Indy Rides Free is a program we launched to serve the people of Marion County. We wanted people who live here to have access. It’s really important for you to go out and get a bike when you need to go somewhere to use transportation," he said.

