Indy volunteers brave bitter cold for annual Point-in-Time Count

INDIANAPOLIS — The Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP), in partnership with Goodwill Horizon House and Professional Blended Street Outreach (PBSO), conducted this year's Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Wednesday.

The volunteers helped their unhoused neighbors, despite the bitter cold.

“Just caring for our neighbors. Taking care of the individuals who are out there," volunteer Aaron Shaw said. “We’re able to take them to a shelter so they’re not out there losing limbs or losing lives over the weekend; it’s a blessing. I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

Shaw is one of many who provided a friendly face to those trying survive out in the freezing temperatures.

The PIT Count is a federally mandated, single-night census that identifies residents experiencing homelessness in Marion County. It's conducted every January.

But Mayor Joe Hogsett says this year is a particularly frigid one.

“It may be a little easier and more accurate because of the cold, that more people are inside than what would otherwise be the case. This PIT Count may be more accurate than it normally would be if the weather were warmer," Mayor Hogsett said.

In addition to collecting data, outreach teams distribute essential care kits containing cold-weather gear, naloxone, bus passes, clothing and more.

“The point in time count is extremely important for the funding we receive from the government, in order for the federal government to know how many people we have living outside and in our shelters here in Marion County," Office of Public Health and Safety Director Andrew Merkley said.

Merkley says all of the city’s shelters are at or over capacity. The Overflow Shelter will not turn anyone away during these weather conditions.

“We’re finding additional cots, beds and space and at that location, we will take any single males or couples can come there," he said.

The Overflow Shelter is located at 2302 West Morris Street.

