INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools wants to hear from you.

A series of Community Conversations is happening this month, as a way for the public to share input on the future of education in our city.

IPS encourages student and family input during Community Conversations

“Tonight is about dialogue. About listening and learning together," Board of School Commissioners President Angelia Moore said. “This is not just about today’s students. It’s about ensuring Indianapolis has a strong, stable, excellent public education system for decades to come. We must secure the future for our most critical public institution.”

The Board of School Commissioners held an open discussion on Monday.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about and comment on the Board’s proposed recommendations to the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, or ILEA.

The ILEA is a city-led body tasked with developing recommendations on school facilities, transportation, governance and efficiency. Its goal is to strengthen collaboration between public and charter schools regarding school facilities, transportation, governance and efficiency.

“We shouldn’t have to fight for the existence of the public school model. And we are. And I think that’s wrong," IPS father Stefan Petranek said. “I wanted to have a check-in and see what’s happening with IPS finding its way forward because of the disadvantageous landscape that it’s been dealt by Republicans at the statehouse.”

The Board of School Commissioners needs to submit its recommendations to the ILEA by December 17.

They include:



Governance Must Remain Democratic and Accountable

Fewer Authorizers, Stronger Accountability

Stability Through Right-Sizing and Strategic Planning

Adequate Funding: The Foundation of Excellence

Transportation: Efficient, Safe, and Equitable

Protecting Community Stewardship of Facilities

An Indianapolis Public Schools for the Future

The next Community Conversations are:



Nov. 11: Anna Brochhausen School 88, 5801 E. 16th St. (6 p.m. 8 p.m.)

Nov. 13: Virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams (2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.)

The next ILEA meeting is on November 19.

