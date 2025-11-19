INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors discussed the possibility of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) at the Irvington Community Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Why a DORA?

Councilor Andy Neilsen says it would support Irvington’s thriving Main Street and entertainment district by leveling the playing field and streamlining the regulatory process for small business owners.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Irvington neighbors divided over new DORA proposal

“What a DORA does is it helps streamline the process for brick and mortar businesses in our community," Neilsen said.

But the room was divided on Tuesday night.

Neighbors against the DORA raised concerns about drunk driving, a lack of information, little notice and the environmental impact.

“We have problems here not being addressed," said one resident.

“This proposal is, on a regular basis, increasing our plastic usage. We’re gonna have trash cans filled with plastic," said another.

Those for the DORA said it would bring progress to the neighborhood and help small businesses adjacent to establishments that sell liquor.

“I fully support what you’re proposing at this point," said one resident.

“If they can carry a drink in my space, that deeply benefits me," said another.

WRTV

The DORA proposal would allow customers to purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed establishments and carry them outdoors within a defined boundary.

Drinks would be served in specially marked cups to indicate participation in the program.

If approved, the DORA would require defined geographic limits, set hours of operation and sanitation and safety plans.

“I think with this DORA, what is different than in Speedway or up in Carmel, is that there is a wide swath of residential homes between Washington Street and in between Bonna Ave," Irvington Community Council President Sue Beecher said.

Ethel Morgan has called Irvington home for over 40 years.

She says she wouldn’t personally benefit from the DORA, but she supports the proposal if it means local businesses would benefit.

“I think it will bring more people into their business later in the day, after hours. More people will be able to come in and shop, because they can take a walk," Morgan said.

WRTV

So what are the next steps?

Next Tuesday, the proposal will be presented to the Rules & Public Policy Committee.

It will then head to the full council for a vote on December 1.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.