'It's a dignity thing': Transit advocates want to see more benches at bus stops across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A place to sit.

A spot to wait.

A way to connect with neighbors.

“The bench adds a layer of dignity to transit users experience or even just a pedestrian’s experience. It’s a break from a walk. It’s a place to collect yourself. Overall, benches help activate the public space and add a nice feature to the pedestrian environment," Jakob Morales with Central Indiana Cycling said.

Morales is a part of a movement to get more benches at Indy bus stops across the metro.

“We did a pre-order. People came in and bought these benches so people will be picking them up and installing them at bus stops in their neighborhood, places that need them," Morales said.

One of those people is bus and bike rider Tommy Kube.

“I ride mostly on the 19 bus. It goes north on Central. There’s a few stations where there’s a lot of people coming on and off. I wanna give those people a bench. My neighbors, my community members," Kube said.

Central Indiana Cycling partnered with People We Meet on the Bus on Wednesday to distribute pre-made benches and bench kits at Cottage Home Community Park.

“IndyGo has been making a ton of improvements with the new rapid transit stops. We’re trying to close the gap in the meantime, to give some sort of infrastructure for people to have a comfortable ride in the meantime," Marissa Byers with People We Meet on the Bus said.

Transit advocates are urging the City-County Council and Department of Public Works to establish a dedicated $500,000 annual Bus Stop Amenities Fund.

The money would go towards installing and maintaining benches, shelters and accessible boarding pads at IndyGo stops across the city.

“Having a better public transportation system gives people the freedom to make that choice to get where they need to go," Byers said.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.