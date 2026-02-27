Lugar Plaza is now a city park, here's what that means

INDIANAPOLIS — There are over 200 city parks and public spaces across Indianapolis, and that number is growing.

Lugar Plaza is now a designated park.

Located in front of the City County Building and right off the Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the plaza is a respite for travelers like Brandon Watkins.

“I walked through the breeze and went to Whole Foods. I got a few items to drink, and me and my friend that I met on the bus, went across the street where the park area is and chilled," Watkins said.

The Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development is reviewing applications for creative partners on refreshing the plaza.

“Be a little bit more intentional and have more flexibility about what we can bring here," Indy DMD Spokesperson Auboni Hart said.

While the space will not change much physically, DMD hopes to see more activities and programming.

“Activations can mean anything. It can be music events, it can be a gathering for a bike ride," Hart said.

Lugar Plaza has had issues with crime and safety.

Earlier this month, IMPD arrested six people in one day at Lugar Plaza; four of those arrests were narcotics-related investigations.

A few days later, officers arrested another two individuals.

“The designation as a park adds additional rules, but adds for the enforcement of those rules," IMPD Public Information Officer Drew Brown said.

Some specific rules IMPD wants the public to be aware of are:



Use of alcohol and controlled substances not permitted (sec. 22.9)

Park hours are dawn to dusk (sec. 22.2)

Parking is permitted only in designated areas. Vehicles prohibited on grass (sec. 22.22)

All animals must be on a leash (sec 22.10)

“You’re going to see IMPD officers continue to have patrols both in and around parks. In addition to our IMPD park rangers, as well who are also responsible for helping us patrol," Brown said.

