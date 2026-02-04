Madam Walker Legacy Center announces rooftop expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — A hub for Black culture in Indianapolis is expanding.

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is a historic landmark on Indiana Avenue, including a theater, a ballroom, classrooms, meeting rooms and later this spring, a rooftop venue.

“Here we are, 99 years later, and we’re still the pillar here on Indiana Avenue. There’s a lot around us that has changed. What’s not changed is our commitment to the community," President and CEO Kristian Stricklen said. “Now that we restored the space, it’s how do we continue to broaden our reach. That’s the expansion of our programs, both locally and nationally, figuring out a variety of different ways on how we can generate revenue. The rooftop is one of those ways to expand our reach.”

The Madam Walker Legacy Center is one of the few remaining buildings of what was once the center of Black Indianapolis.

“That’s what Indiana Avenue was. It was its own town, its own city within a city. It was sustainable because it had to be. Because of segregation and different laws that were enacted during that time, we had to be self-sustaining," lover of Indiana history Sampson Levingston said.

The rooftop expansion is a part of the Legacy Center’s 2023-2027 strategic plan, which also includes the creation of an $8 million endowment.

There will be a sky-breaking on Wednesday to commemorate the milestone.

“The Madam Walker Legacy Center is stable, is sustainable and is here to stay. We are open for the community to use the building. There was a time when the building was in jeopardy, and I’m super proud of all we’ve done through the years to make sure the building is sustainable," Chairwoman of the Board Nichole Wilson said.

