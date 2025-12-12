Martindale-Brightwood residents encourage neighbors to speak out against proposed data center

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, there is a fight to stop a proposed data center in the Martindale Brightwood neighborhood.

Metrobloks, a California-based tech company, plans to build a $500 million data center off Sherman Drive, an area that is currently vacant.

The proposal has faced fierce opposition from neighbors for months.

“The noise. The environmental factors. The diesel fuel that will be there. There’s expected to be up to 30 generators. The height of the building is expected to be 70 feet in height, which will be the first in the area," Lakeisha Woods, who grew up in the neighborhood, said. “There’s a lot of individuals that care about what’s going on in the community, and they’re passionate about it. However, this is an unfortunate circumstance. We plan to get the word out and see a change in the community.”

Lifelong Martindale-Brightwood resident Pearl J. Carter was disappointed that only a few dozen neighbors attended a community meeting about the data center Thursday night.

Carter says more people need to get involved and speak out.

“You say you don’t want it, and still you don’t come out and support us. We need the support from the community to come out and support us to say this is not something that we want. We’re not interested," Carter said.

Councilor for District 8 Ron Gibson was in attendance on Thursday before leaving early.

Much to the chagrin of those in the audience.

“Within a few minutes of being here, someone asked a question. I guess he didn’t like what was being stated. So therefore he left. It’s unfortunate because staying and being present will show us your stance," Woods said.

Councilor Gibson has previously shared with WRTV that he supports the data center proposal.

“This project brings new life to a site that has been vacant for far too long. Metrobloks’ plan brings investment, infrastructure upgrades, and energy to a part of the community that deserves attention," Gibson said.

The Metropolitan Development Commission is expected to hear the petition on January 15.

