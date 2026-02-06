Meet Indy's shapeshifting superstar: Drag artist competing on current season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

INDIANAPOLIS — Sci-fi, horror, fantasy — these are just a few of the ways to describe Indy's shapeshifting superstar, Ciara Myst.

Myst is a contestant on Season 18 of Emmy-winning reality competition 'RuPaul’s Drag Race'.

The Purdue Alum is known for prosthetic makeup, theatrical stagecraft and queer activism.

Myst is one of only two Indianapolis-based queens to compete in the show's history; an honor she doesn't take lightly.

"It feels incredible. There’s also a little bit of pressure," Myst said. “ I want to represent the Hoosiers very well. We come from a space where we don’t have a lot of outlets for queer art. To be able to put our community on the national stage again is important to me.”

Myst says she’s been thrust into the national spotlight at a time when spaces for queer art are dwindling in our city.

“Where Indy is at now is we’ve seen a reduction in queer spaces or performance opportunities for drag. A lot of it due to political influence or the economy. So now artists are struggling to find opportunities to perform or express their art. We’re in sort of a drag desert, if you will," she said.

Myst says Indy is rallying around her as she competes.

Crowds come out in droves to local queer venues like Tini and Greg’s to show support.

“It’s hard to describe. Very humbling, very invigorating," Myst said. “Being able to own the title of America’s next drag superstar means that anything is possible for real…Having that crown says, ‘Oh no, we can make everything happen that we want to right now.’”

