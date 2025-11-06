Neighbors share traffic concerns near new IU Health campus construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy's skyline is changing, with construction of the new IU Health campus happening on Capitol Avenue.

Neighbors in the area say they're concerned about dangerous conditions in the surrounding streets.

“It’s a hazardous area and something needs to be done about it," Illinois Street Senior Apartments resident Kevin Pullins said. “I’m in my apartment, and you hear the squeaky wheels and the clamoring of cars.”

Since construction started, Pullins says the intersection of 14th St. and Illinois St. has gotten more dangerous.

Pullins says he's had two near-death experiences in the area.

“They were looking only one way, and they were more concerned about oncoming traffic than any bike-pedestrians. He almost hit me," he said.

Neighbors tell me the issue has to do, in part, with parking.

“When you have a vehicle that’s coming up 14th street, east and west, and they need to be able to see the vehicles coming north, you can’t see it because of the traffic and the cars that are parked all the way to the end. It’s a very dangerous situation," downtown resident Anthony Smith said.

Smith says drivers do not abide by the signage. Right now, there is a full road closure along Capitol Avenue between 16th St. and 13th St.

As construction continues, Smith says the number of parked cars in the area multiplies.

“Not enforcing simple driving rules. Parking all the way to the curb. Blocking the wheelchair ramps. Not being considerate of all the residents that live here. Parking anywhere that they’re able to, whether it’s inconveniencing someone or not," he said.

WRTV reached out to IU Health about these concerns.

A spokesperson emailed us the following statement:

"Thank you for raising this concern and for the community’s patience while construction of the new hospital is underway.



Safety remains our top priority for both the community and our construction teams, and we are actively monitoring traffic patterns around the site to support safe and efficient travel for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.



Construction crews are instructed to follow all parking and accessibility regulations and have been provided dedicated parking areas. We are in the process of implementing additional measures to manage traffic flow as contractors are arriving and leaving the site, and will continue to report any vehicles in violation of parking laws for appropriate action."

IU Health is in the process of implementing additional measures to manage traffic flow in the area.

It’s unclear when exactly those will come to fruition.

