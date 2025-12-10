New Boys & Girls Club lounge helps support youth literacy in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis LeGore Unit unveiled its brand new Literacy Lounge on Tuesday.

For 11-year-old Lilly Castaneda, it's a space she'll be able to get lost in a good book.

Her favorite is Percy Jackson.

“You get excited for it, to see what’s gonna happen. I just like the adventures he goes on," Castaneda said.

The LeGore Unit Literacy Lounge has been transformed into a vibrant space stacked with books of all genres, posters and cozy nooks to curl up with a good book.

“We have our children that we’re really trying to make sure they’re equipped to learn, to read, to have that space to grow," NaTrina DeBow with BGCI said.

The lounge was made possible with the help of the NCAA and Scholastic Books.

NCAA also donated $20,000 to the LeGore Unit in order to support programming and initiatives to further educational development for disadvantaged Indy youth.

"That they want to dream. That they can see the possibilities of what they can be through words and books and be inspired each time they come into this space, that there will be something new and something different that they will have to take out and take home," Stephannnie Harvey-Vandenberg with NCAA said.

