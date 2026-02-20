Noblesville family shares story of resilience for American Heart Month

NOBLESVILLE — Twelve-year-old Hannah Ginther was born with only half a heart.

Parents Kevin and Trinity once spent more time in a hospital room than in their own home.

“Without Riley, our daughter would not be here today. The knowledge and skills that those doctors have, that’s why our daughter is here today," Trinity Ginther said.

Hannah was born with Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

After several surgeries and eventually a heart transplant, Hannah was able to be a kid for the first time.

The Ginthers credit the care Hannah received and continues to receive from Riley Children’s Health for her success.

“It was kind of a relief to know there is hope. There is something else that can be done here, and she can live a healthy life," Ginther said.

It’s a period of time the now-sixth grader recalls with tears in her eyes and pain in her voice.

“Growing up, I’ve just been able to do a lot more things than when I was little," Hannah Ginther said. “[The staff at Riley] told me what was going to happen every day and was there and gave me a bunch of things to play with, like Play-Doh; they were super supportive.”

Hannah is a 2026 Riley Champion.

Riley Champions inspire other kids navigating complex medical situations.

Hannah is now an ambassador for Riley — she and her parents want to share their story to raise awareness.

“Any of us that take care of really sick kids in pediatrics, this is the reward for it. There are certainly stresses, but this is the part that makes it doable," pediatric cardiologist Dr. Robert Darragh said.

The Riley Children’s Foundation launched a $300 million fundraising campaign last year.

The money raised will go towards pediatric research and clinical care.

“The things that the Riley Foundation is doing to raise those funds, so when someone is in-patient for a while, like Hannah, they have the support and resources to make it as good of an experience it can be," Kevin Ginther said.

February is American Heart Month.

According to the American Heart Association, American Heart Month began as a national call to take charge of your heart health—a mission that continues today. AHA encourages you to join the Nation of Lifesavers and learn CPR today.

