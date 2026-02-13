INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who wish to change the gender on their state-issued identification or driver’s license are no longer able to, due to a rule change that took effect on Thursday.

Parents of transgender Hoosiers share impact of BMV gender marker rule change

For transgender individuals, that means every day tasks like purchasing medication, driving a car or boarding a flight could potentially put them in harm's way.

“You’re handing over a document that now reveals something very private about you. It can open you up to rejection from service, harassment, nasty looks, even physical harm," IYG Director of Engagement Zoe O'Haillin-Berne said.

IYG, formerly Indiana Youth Group, believes denying people the ability to update the gender marker on their identification is not only discriminatory; it is dangerous.

O'Haillin-Berne says mismatched identification can also create serious barriers to employment, housing and access to essential services.

“It’s a sense of dignity, safety. When you go out into the community, and you hand over your ID, it matches who you are," she said.

As of Thursday, the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will no longer provide customers with the option to change their gender on their Indiana credential by using a court-ordered gender change or a physician's statement.

"The BMV considered all of the public comments submitted on this matter and made the most appropriate decision in order to execute Governor Braun's Executive Order 25-36," Executive Director of Communications Greg Dunn said.

The executive order prohibits state agencies from promoting what Gov. Braun calls "modern gender ideology."

Dunn says the BMV was notified on Jan. 13 that LSA Document 25-321 was received for publishing. The BMV has 30 days to complete any changes needed to ensure the rule change goes into effect properly.

He says a notice about the rule change was posted on the BMV's website on Feb. 3.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita took to social media to say the following:

But for families of transgender Hoosiers, the Gender Change Rule Update is discouraging.

“The new rules change is very disappointing to hear because it’s going to put people in danger. Not just our son, but all transgender people,” Chris Morgenstern said.

She and her husband, Dave, have a 16-year-old son who is transgender.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen when he has to renew his driver’s license. How’s that going to impact what it says," Dave Morgenstern said. “We just want him to be safe, and we just want him to be happy. These regulations and these bills are just going to make life harder for him.”

Amy Buell is also concerned for her daughter’s safety.

“She’s in the process of learning how to drive. The idea that when she goes to get her driver’s license that it won’t match the way she presents, puts even more pressure on her," Buell said. “No one is harmed by my daughter having the correct gender marker. No one is harmed by these people being able to have their birth certificates changed. No one is harmed by that. But people are being harmed by these changes.”

