INDIANAPOLIS — Many young people in Indianapolis are hoping to land their first gig. Project Indy, an initiative through the city that connects individuals ages 16 to 24 with year-round employment, is helping.

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Project Indy helps young people in Marion County find jobs

There are more than 2,800 job openings available through Project Indy.

Kai Rader hopes to secure one at the movie theater.

“I hope to be a lot more social. I hope to build more skills. I wanna get more experience," Rader said.

The 18-year-old has had a few jobs under her belt: working at the YMCA, Pizza Hut and even a haunted house.

Rader plans to take a gap year and work before studying art therapy at Valparaiso University.

“I’ve been drawing since I was three. I’m self-taught. I have a really strong passion to create and help other people. Especially on the psychological side," she said.

Rader and dozens of others came to AMC Indianapolis 17 on Wednesday for job interviews.

“It’s super important to have a first job. We call it the “A Job” because it helps youth get those first experiences they need. Learning how to do timeliness, show up to work, dress properly, interact with individuals. Plus, it gives them a little bit of money," Erika Seydel Cheney with Employ Indy said. “If you’re not working, you’re just kinda hanging around. Sometimes you can get in trouble, just kinda goofing around, not doing things you’re supposed to. Not following the curfew.”

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The initiative ensures a safe and productive way for young people to spend their free time.

Over the past decade, Project Indy has connected over 20,000 young people in Marion County with employment opportunities.

You can access Project Indy’s virtual job board by simply texting “ProjectIndy” to 317-659-9657 or going here.

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Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.