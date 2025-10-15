DOWNTOWN CANAL — From the hum of the insects to the chirp of the birds, the Indianapolis Canal Walk is a respite for fitness fanatics and serenity seekers alike.

Imer Cano strolls along the iconic waterway with his wife and two kids weekly.

Purdue University plans to acquire Canal Square Apartments, further expanding its downtown campus

“We want to get exercise as a family. It’s just so peaceful," Cano said. “Something about the water and how it’s calm.”

The scenic views he takes in on his walks could soon be changing.

The Purdue Board of Trustees approved the university’s intent to purchase the Canal Square Apartments last week.

The acquisition aligns with the university’s 50-year campus master plan for Indianapolis.

“I think it’s great to have more people, because it’s our community. Our downtown. More people, more businesses can flourish. If there’s more people, maybe more businesses can open up," Cano said.

Purdue Alum Krystal Sharp agrees.

“I think it would boost our economy. Just by having that Purdue name downtown is going to bring a lot of people, also internationally, to come visit our city and possibly go to Purdue here and live here," Sharp said. “I have a feeling with oncoming Purdue students, it’s going to bring a lot of culture to the area, innovative ideas.”

Canal Square Apartments is a four-story, 400,000-square-foot apartment building located on West Street.

It includes close to 500 beds, potentially providing space for hundreds of Boilermakers in the future.

“The vision, the long-term vision for Purdue’s presence in the capital city, is going to build out to the extent where Purdue can support upwards of 15,000 students. In order to do that, Purdue needs to expand past the existing 28 acres that were part of the IUPUI split," Purdue University Spokesman Derek Schultz said.

Schultz says choosing Canal Square was strategic because of its close proximity to campus will give students a chance to access downtown and all it has to offer.

WRTV

“Student housing is front of mind, as Purdue focuses on building out its presence and expansion in Indy," he said. “We want to provide that opportunity for campus living, where the campus is your city. Campus is Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Campus is Lucas Oil Stadium.”

In the coming months, the university will acquire Canal Square Apartments from Purdue Research Foundation.

University ownership will require state approval.

In the meantime, the university says it will honor leases for current tenants.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.