INDIANAPOLIS — The centerpiece for Purdue University in Indianapolis' campus is at the halfway point of construction.

The 15-floor Academic Success Building will serve as the hub of the boilermaker's footprint in the Circle City.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Purdue's Academic Success building transforms downtown Indy's skyline

The 248,000-square-foot building will provide classrooms, laboratories, dining and housing, as well as space for community and local high schools’ use.

“I know a lot of the buildings are still IU-dominant. Having this building will be good for the culture, the community, for our students here," Sophomore Manan Pahwa said. “Indianapolis is that right stepping stone for me where it’s big enough that I’m about to stretch myself, but not so big that I get lost.”

“Every semester, every month, something changes. Something new added. It’s never the same. The building I’m in right now opened early fall semester," Sophomore Alia Eissa added.

The Academic Success building is being built near the intersection of West and Michigan Streets.

Purdue University

The project is just a small piece of Purdue’s 50-year expansion, which envisions up to 15,000 students and 16 new buildings on 28 acres in Indianapolis.

“A couple of years ago, this was just an idea. At this point, you can see behind me there are eight floors poured. Eight out of 15," Purdue Senior Vice Provost for Indianapolis David Umulis said. “This is our urban campus. What does this mean? It means we’re going up and not out. It means we’re going towards the city as opposed to away from the city. This adds value for Purdue students in West Lafayette and those who start in Indianapolis.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in May 2027.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.