Riley Children's Health families concerned about parking prices

INDIANAPOLIS — When Braxton Wiggins was diagnosed with cancer over the summer, Riley Children’s Health was there.

“They 100% saved his life," Matthew Wiggins, Braxton's dad, said. “They’ve been nothing but great. The nurses have been great. Everybody has been great.”

Wiggins spends a lot of time driving from Martinsville to Indianpolis to take his son to chemotherapy.

“A simple run turns into an all-day routine. We live about an hour away from the hospital. I have to take a day off work to take him up there," he said.

Braxton has leukemia. He receives treatment every five days, on top of lab tests and blood transfusion days.

“For so many families, if they’re going to Riley, it is already the most stressful, worst day of their life. Usually, you’re going there because you have a child that is sick and is not doing well," Wiggins said.

The standard daily rate to park in Riley’s Outpatient Garage is $18. Wiggins says previously, Riley would validate parking.

As of March 1, all outpatient parking is available at the discounted rate of $5 per day.

A spokesperson for Riley Children’s Health tells WRTV:

“We understand that any added expense can be challenging, and any patients and families who are experiencing financial hardships are encouraged to reach out to their care or social work teams for assistance.”

“To ask to put one more thing on top of it to have to pay for the parking, to me is just not thinking of actually helping the families," Wiggins said. “I know there’s people out there struggling more than me. So when you’re adding extra costs on top of it, it’s gotta be rougher for people who are fighting to make ends meet.”

