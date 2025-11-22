Rockin' out for good reason: Tonic Ball supports Second Helpings for 24th year

FOUNTAIN SQUARE — Local bands and musicians took over Fountain Square on Friday for the 24th annual Tonic Ball.

Money raised from the event helps support Second Helpings, a non-profit that supports folks who are food insecure.

“It’s the 24th year for Tonic Ball. Fountain Square has been a hub for arts and culture for longer than that. We’re proud to be in the neighborhood," Second Helpings CEO Linda Broadfoot said.

Bands performed at the Fountain Square Theatre, Square Cat Vinyl, Radio Radio, White Rabbit Cabaret and the HI-FI.

“It’s our largest event in terms of attendance. It’s really important for us. Every ticket sold provides about 44 meals for our community," Broadfoot said.

Dozens of local artists performed the greatest hits from artists like Marvin Gaye, Britney Spears, B-52s and Green Day.

WRTV

“It’s my 24th tonic ball. I’ve been working with Second Helpings for 20 and a half years. I get to see firsthand impact the donations and the money, all the great work that people put into it," Nora Spitznogle with Cara Jean Wahlers and the Accordian Typewriter Band said.

All the money raised at Tonic Ball goes towards supporting Second Helpings' various programs: hunger relief, food rescue and culinary job training.

“That’s the beauty of Second Helpings. We are there, we rescue 4.6 million pounds of food. Which is amazing. We turn those ingredients into over a million and a half meals, but we also put over 3 million pounds into the pantry system," Spitznogle said.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.