INDIANAPOLIS — Indy is about to host one of the largest basketball events in history.

Indy Arts Council President and CEO Judith Thomas says downtown is transforming ahead of 2026 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

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SWISH gives you a taste of Indy's arts and culture during Final Four weekend

“The excitement is there, the restaurants are ready, the hotels are ready. The residents are ready to welcome everyone as well," Thomas said. “Basketball is a part of our culture here in Indianapolis and Indiana. Arts and culture are also a big part of who we are.”

Residents and visitors alike can experience free and family-friendly arts activities and local talent during SWISH 2026 Arts and Culture Festival.

The initiative will provide paid opportunities for over 200 local artists, performers, vendors, and chefs.

“Our talent, our artists make it a full experience in every way for the entire weekend, which is what makes Indianapolis so unique when hosting big tournaments and events like this," Thomas said.

If you walk around downtown right now, you may notice some new artwork.

Sidewalk Galleries feature 60 vinyl-wrapped storefront murals including original artwork and poems by local artists.

“People can just stop and stare at the artwork when they’re going to work or heading to a bus stop," Photographer Lanele Mathis said. “My piece [is] Indiana State Fair. I took it back in 2019. I actually shot it on my phone. I did some edits on it and brought out the vibrancy of the colors and stuff.”

Central Indiana-based musicians, dancers, spoken word poets, and other performers will have live performances across downtown Indy during the tournament.

Some of those locations include:

Monument Circle, 1 Virginia Ave, PNC Plaza, the Starbucks on 30 S Meridian St, and more.

“You can come down and experience so many things and exciting activities without having to spend a dollar," Thomas said.

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Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.