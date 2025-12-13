The Health Foundation adds $100K in emergency assistance for Hoosiers living with HIV/AIDS

INDIANAPOLIS — The Health Foundation of Greater Indianapolis is increasing its Direct Emergency Financial Assistance (DEFA) allocation, $100,000, raising the total funding for 2026 to $315,000.

THFGI says the increase is a response to rising community needs due to recent government cuts.

“That fund gives money to a number of organizations around the state to help people with last resort costs," Director of Compliance & Program Manager James Budden said. “Lifestyle costs, rent, utilities, things like that, but we’ve gone through everything. Paying people’s $15 people need for a birth certificate.”

Budden says many community partners report longer waitlists and an increase in clients requiring short-term financial help.

“There are specific needs for folks who have HIV. There are a number of drug regimens that need to be kept up with, case management, trying to keep people on those regimens," he said.

One of the AIDS service organizations THFGI works with is Step-Up, Inc.

“These are real people. These are people that matter. They’re actually in our community," President and CEO Michael Martin Drain said. “We’re seeing a lot of costs go up. Groceries, transportation, rent as well. A lot of people are trying their best to scrape by with the money they have.”

The $100,000 increase will help the work organizations like Step-Up do on a daily basis.

“Being able to have additional funding, especially with the DEFA funding, that’s a lot. We’re talking about emergency issues that could really tank someone’s life," Martin Drain said.

Grants will continue to support emergency needs related to:

●Housing and utilities

●Medical care and medications

● Food and nutrition support

●Transportation to medical appointments

●Other urgent expenses that threaten a client’s health or stability

