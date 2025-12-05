The 'People's Proposal' encourages ILEA to prioritize voice and choice for Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — A coalition of different Indy-based organizations, including the Central Indiana Democratic Socialists of America (CINDSA), Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Education Association and the Indianapolis Public Schools Parent Council, announced their support for "The People’s Proposal for a Voice and a Choice" at a press conference on Thursday.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

The 'People's Proposal' encourages ILEA to prioritize voice and choice for IPS

“The voice part comes from retaining a fully elected democratic board, one that serves all of us. The choice part comes from preserving school choice, which IPS has done a phenomenal job of with their zones, and the Montessori schools and the IB schools," Co-Chair of the Fully Funded, Fully Public Campaign, a standing committee of Central Indiana Democratic Socialists of America Adrea McCloud said.

“My heart is too big. I love my students just as much as I love my own children. Thinking about the possibility of disruptions of losing their school, losing their community. That terrifies me," McCloud said.

“We’re deeply concerned about some of the options they’re putting forward that would cause seismic changes to public education to Indianapolis," Hannah Marley with the Indianapolis Education Alliance added.

The plan is intended for the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance (ILEA).

The city-led body is tasked with developing recommendations on school facilities, transportation, governance and efficiency.

“This is not just about today’s students. It’s about ensuring Indianapolis has a strong, stable, excellent public education system for decades to come," Board of School Commissioners President Angelia Moore said at an IPS Community Conversation event last month.

WRTV

But many parents WRTV spoke with Thursday say they’re frustrated with the ILEA, the process for feedback, and the several models presented thus far.

“I’m an IPS resident. I expect to vote for my own school board. Just as every single community in the state does," MaryAnn Schlegel Ruegger said.

“Parents feel frustrated with the engagement opportunities, or lack thereof, with the ILEA. What I’m hearing and what I’m feeling is that we are permitted to listen to what they’re sharing with us, and then we get 60 seconds to rush through how we’re feeling about this," Kristen Phair with the IPS Parent Council added.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.