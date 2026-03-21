INDIANAPOLIS — Several restaurants near Keystone and 82nd Street announced they were closing permanently.

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Two restaurants on Indy's north side close for good

A sign on Gaucho’s Fire Brazilian Restaurant's front door reads “permanently closed.”

Gaucho’s calls the move a “difficult decision,” and thanks valued guests for the “meals, moments and memories.”

A few doors down, Drake’s has a similar notice posted to their front door.

A representative for the company tells WRTV the decision comes after “we were unable to negotiate a new lease with parameters needed to sustain a healthy business.”

“Small businesses are just doing their best to stay alive," Jesus Perez at Puccini’s Pizza Pasta said.

Neighboring business Puccini’s is celebrating 35 years, and Vivian Pliquett says they have their customers to thank.

“For us, being around so long, we have a lot of regulars and loyal customers. That’s helpful for us," Pliquett said.

WRTV

It can be a challenging landscape for restaurant owners right now.

The National Restaurant Association says uneven traffic and rising costs continue to affect revenue and profitability.

Pliquett says an oversaturation of places to eat in the area makes it hard to stand out.

“With how many new businesses there are in the area, there’s definitely a lot of competition," she said.

Hoosiers can still enjoy Drake’s and Gaucho’s at other locations in the state.

Drake’s is located in Evansville and Jeffersonville.

Gaucho’s has locations at The Garage Food Hall and Greenwood Park Mall.

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Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.