INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis has a plan to convert several one-way streets to two-way streets in the coming years.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW:

Two-way conversion project planned for eight streets, aims to improve safety, connectivity in downtown Indy

The $46.5 million infrastructure project aims to improve safety, mobility, access and neighborhood connectivity in and around downtown Indy.

“This is about safety first. Sure, there’s a convenience factor, but there’s safety for the people that walk, people that drive and the people that cycle," Indianapolis Department of Public Works Spokesman Adam Pinsker said.

Indy DPW

The project will focus on these eight street segments:



Capitol Avenue from 21st to 38th streets

Illinois Street from 21st to 38th streets

Pennsylvania Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Delaware Street from I-65N to Fall Creek Parkway S Drive

Alabama Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

New Jersey Street from Washington Street to Michigan Street

East Street from Washington Street to 10th Street

College Avenue from Virginia Avenue to Market Street

The Indianapolis Cultural Trail runs along this portion of Alabama St., a path downtown resident Justine Strong takes on foot every day.

“I never had a car. It’s better for me for the Cultural Trail because it connects everything, like the stores and stuff," Strong said.

Strong says turning Alabama into a two-way street would make it safer for him.

“I think it will prevent casualties, like pedestrians trying to cross the street, and keep the traffic more fluid," he said.

And Pinsker says data backs up that claim.

“Studies have shown that there are 30-40% more pedestrian vs vehicle conflicts on one-way streets as opposed to two-way thoroughfares," he said.

The two-way conversion project will also include:

•2 New Traffic Signals and 12 Signal Modifications

•2 multi-use path miles

•300+ curb ramp improvements

•3.5 sidewalk miles

•5.5 bike miles resurfaced

The construction timeline is between 2026 and 2027.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.