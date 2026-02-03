INDIANAPOLIS — Many know Shakespeare's play Much Ado About Nothing. Indy Shakes' ADO reimagines that story through the lens of the female characters.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Upcoming Indy Shakes production 'ADO' centers women's voices

“These are the missing scenes. That’s how I like to think of it. This is the off-stage world of the female characters. These are the scenes you wouldn’t see in Shakespeare," Director Dawn Monique Williams said.

The play explores what happens after the protagonist “Hero” was jilted at the altar, giving voice and agency to a woman who was silenced in the original.

The production is part of Indy Shakes’ "What's In a Canon?", which seeks to open work to women playwrights and playwrights from the global majority.

WRTV

Williams says these voices often go unheard in her industry.

“Women continue to be underrepresented," she said. "There are still more male playwrights being produced and they’re writing more male roles. It’s nice to see that shift. It’s nice to have this play that’s for four women and that has female bonds and friendships.”

ADO is a modern reimagining, with contemporary language, and themes like love, commitment and individuality.

“We’re bringing a lot of common themes that women and people should already know and feel. It’s the importance of sisterhood, women empowerment and the overall importance of letting women tell their own stories and be in control of those," actress Kelli Malise said.

WRTV

“I think Shakespeare has always been modern and current. That’s a misconception about Shakespeare because there are the "thee’s" and the "thou’s" that make people feel intimidated by it," actor Claire Wilcher added.

Indy Shakes commissioned the play, which was developed in partnership with the New Harmony Project.

The production will honor the life and legacy of the show's playwright, Lavina Jadhwani, who recently lost her battle with cancer.

Provided

ADO by Lavina Jadhwani

Thursday, February 12, 2026, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 1, 2026, 8 p.m.

Indy Shakes at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

705 North Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN, 46204 United States

More information on this production and Indy Shakes can be found here.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.