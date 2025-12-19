'We don't want you here': Decatur Township neighbors vocal about data center opposition

INDIANAPOLIS — Seattle-based Sabey Data Centers plans to build a 130-acre technology park on land just north of Camby Road and southeast of Kentucky Avenue.

Neighbors got to ask questions and voice their concerns during a meeting at Decatur Central High School on Thursday Night.

Decatur Township neighbors vocal about data center opposition

Dozens spoke up during the Decatur Township Civil Council Land Use Committee meeting.

Representatives from Sabey, including the company’s CEO, were there to listen.

“The property is zoned correctly. It’s an industrial-zoned property that can be a data center. We feel like it’s a good opportunity and a win-win for both the state economy, the community and us," CEO John Sabey said.

Sabey is asking the city to make an exception to zoning requirements to allow for a data center to be built. It’s also asking for fewer parking spots than is required by the zoning ordinance.

“This is much larger than a small issue. Doing more research into data centers, finding out about the environmental effects this has, made me feel like this is something you don’t want in your backyard," Decatur Township resident Randi Berryman said.

Sabey addressed some rumors and fears during its presentation on Thursday:



Water Use - the site will use a closed-loop cooling system. Power - Sabey will pay 100% of its electricity costs.

But organizers with Protect Decatur Township are skeptical.

“Electric bills seem to be the main concerns that have united people across Decatur Township. People have already seen rising utilities over the course of the last couple of years, but especially over the last year. Data centers have been known to continue to cause rate rises," Decatur Township resident Emma Hart said.

Protect Decatur Township’s main concerns include:

•An increase in electric and water bills

•Property value loss

•Health risks

•Noise pollution

•Light pollution

“You asked if there’s anywhere we would be okay with data centers being built. The answer is no. Whether it’s here or a different rural community, whether it’s overseas, it’s still going to have the same impact on people in the area in which it’s built," Hart said.

The window of opportunity to voice your opinions on the proposed data center is still open.

The Decatur Civic Council is hosting a town hall on Wednesday, January 14.

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.