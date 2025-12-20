INDIANAPOLIS — The Fountain Square Area Drainage Improvements Project aims to help alleviate historical flooding in the neighborhood.

The project is in its third phase, which is expected to last until July 2026.

Over the next few months, expect closures on Shelby Street between Morris Street and Cottage Avenue.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

'We're still open!': Fountain Square businesses dealing with road closure woes

“I think the biggest problem that we’re dealing with right now a lot of people see the construction and view it as a hazard. Like, how are we gonna get down there, how are we gonna park, how are we going to engage and enjoy Fountain Square?" Nick Detrich, owner of Magdalena, said.

The cocktail bar and restaurant, inspired by the tastes of New Orleans, is located right on Shelby Street.

Detrich is excited about the future improvements to the neighborhood, but doesn’t want his business to take a hit in the meantime.

“Good progress is good progress. We don’t want to stand in the way of it. We just don’t want to be trampled by it either," he said.

WRTV

Across the street, is one of the newest additions to the Fountain Square restaurant scene, On the Rocks Mexican Kitchen.

“It’s authentic. Everything is all made," host Ashley Gonzalez said. "All the owners are family members. All support each other and all have each other in the business.”

Since opening last month, On the Rocks has been trying to attract new customers.

“It’s really nice because you can see all the people walking in the nighttime. Especially in the cold weather. People come in just for a drink at the bar or order an appetizer, and then they’re on the road to wherever they’re onto," Gonzalez said.

But it’s been difficult with all the recent closures near their business.

“It’s affecting us because some people are confused about the roads and everything," she said.

WRTV

The estimated $14 million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2027.

Indy Department of Public Works says stormwater on Shelby Street will drain to the bio-retention system, improving water quality and quantity management in the area.

DPW says the rain garden feature will also improve safety along the cycle track in this area.

—

Nico Pennisi is the In Your Community reporter for Downtown Indy. He joined WRTV in October 2022. His passion has always been telling the stories of people who often get overlooked. Share your story ideas and important issues with Nico by emailing him at nico.pennisi@wrtv.com.