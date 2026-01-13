What's the coolest thing made in Indiana? It may be at this Mass Ave business

INDIANAPOLIS — For over 40 years, Goulding & Wood has preserved a tradition that is as much art as it is engineering.

Pipes can be as small as your finger or as long as a school bus, with thousands in a single instrument.

“We build everything by hand here. You don’t see any CNC machines here," Visual and Technical Designer Monty Thurman said. “We still like the artisan look and feel and connections. We build them the old way so these organs will last 60, 70, 100 years."

Goulding & Wood predominantly serves churches and cathedrals, from Indy to Nashville to New York.

Thurman says they are proud to be one of the few companies remaining who specialize in this art form.

“The idea of taking wood and metal, using electronics, combining them together and being able to make music that inspires the soul," he said.

Goulding & Wood is one of four Hoosier businesses in the semi-finals of the Coolest Thing Made In Indiana Tournament.

"The best and coolest thing made in Indiana. Indiana is all about manufacturing things and making things," Indiana Chamber President and CEO Vanessa Green Sinders said. “Indiana makes anything and everything. Big and small. We wanna showcase that.”

Hoosier companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format.

The public votes online for their picks.

The fifth annual competition celebrates our state’s long manufacturing history.

The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, and you can vote for your pick until January 15.

The winner will be celebrated at the Best in Business luncheon later this month.

