10th annual IMPD homicide school brings together officers from across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is serving as the statewide center for strengthening homicide and major investigations through IMPD's Homicide and Major Case Investigation School.

Dozens of officers from agencies across Indiana participated in the multi-day intensive training. The school has expanded into a statewide partnership aimed at improving case clearance rates, strengthening investigative skills and building a unified network of detectives who often work overlapping cases.

The training walks detectives through real-world homicide and crime scene scenarios by recreating those moments in a controlled environment.

Detectives cycle through each scenario, practicing how to secure scenes, collect evidence, interview witnesses to build strong cases.

For Shannika Davis, this training represents hope for future justice. Davis knows how gun violence can impact a family. Police say her 15-year-old son, Derrick Houston Jr., was shot and killed near 38th Street and Post Road while waiting at a bus stop in April 2023. For more than two years, she has waited for justice.

"We could have had an answer a very long time ago, and because of community etiquette and community accountability is why we don't," Davis said.

Lt. Bruce Smith with IMPD emphasized the importance of quick response times in investigations.

"The sooner you get to it, the more likely you are to solve a case, and memories are fresh," Smith said.

"When you're talking about video evidence, sometimes that stuff gets recorded within 24 hours, and so there's really not any time to waste."

Officers say every second in an investigation matters, and agencies from around the state can learn from one another. Officer Marek Hullinger with the Carmel Police Department highlighted the personal responsibility investigators feel.

"If I make failures, then that results in somebody not getting justice for something that happened to them, and then I have to live with that because obviously that's never going to leave me," Officer Hullinger said. "One of my failures results in a failure of a case, and then I can never help that family."

The training covers evidence collection, witness interviews and how to secure a scene so nothing gets overlooked.

"Any opportunity to train, learn, get better, grow is going to provide a better service for the community and especially those families that are waiting for justice," Smith said.

