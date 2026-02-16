Amazon Ring ends Flock Safety deal as privacy concerns mount nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — Amazon's Ring says it has canceled its planned partnership with surveillance company Flock Safety, raising new questions about privacy and public safety as police increasingly turn to technology to solve crimes.

The decision comes amid growing pushback against Ring's plans for an AI-driven camera network that would use opted-in Ring cameras to help with various tasks, including finding lost pets as pitched in a Super Bowl commercial called "Search Party."

"I feel like it shouldn't be in their hands. It should be in somebody's hands who gonna protect your information," said Antown Lee, a central Indiana resident who uses Ring cameras for home security.

Lee said home security cameras provide convenience and peace of mind.

"Definitely important because if something happened to your neighbor or something happened to you, you're gonna wish you had them," Lee said. "If it detects something, you get to see it on your phone no matter where you at."

Retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Doug Kouns said tools like Ring cameras are already part of modern investigations.

"Ring is the doorbell camera network, and people don't always realize you can share your videos with your neighborhood, with law enforcement or anyone you choose," Kouns said.

When it comes to solving cases, Kouns said video evidence can remove uncertainty.

"It takes any kind of he said, she said out of it when you can just go to the video and see what happened," Kouns said.

Despite privacy concerns about corporate partnerships, Lee said he wouldn't hesitate to share footage with police if something happened in his neighborhood.

"You still give your videos to the police. It's gonna help them keep the community safe," Lee said.

