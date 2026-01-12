Beech Grove receives $17 million federal grant to transform Emerson Avenue corridor

BEECH GROVE — Beech Grove city officials say the city will use a major federal grant to convert four dangerous intersections along Emerson Avenue into roundabouts, addressing a stretch of road that has seen 33 serious injury or fatal crashes in recent years.

The city says it received more than $17 million in federal funding to transform the corridor from Victory Drive to Main Street.

"It shows the importance because we were the only municipality in the state of Indiana to receive funding this round," Mayor James Coffman said. "It shows you just how bad that corridor is and why this is needed for all modes of transportation."

Between 2018 and 2022, City officials say the stretch of Emerson Avenue recorded 33 severe injury or fatal crashes, according to city data. Neighbors say accidents have become a regular occurrence.

"There's always somebody running the lights, or it's always been a lot of crashes like every year," said Ronald Hanlon, who lives near the corridor. "I hear them. I hear the police. I hear fire trucks, ambulances, all the time."

Officials say the project will convert four intersections into roundabouts designed to slow drivers and reduce crashes. Construction crews will also add raised medians and close several median cuts to prevent risky turns.

Pedestrian refuge islands will be transformed at 17 crossings, giving pedestrians a safe place to stop mid-crossing.

"It means that I don't have to worry about them whenever they're out front, and I don't have to worry about them if they're crossing the street down there," Hanlon said.

Coffman said the improvements will transform the city's appearance and help businesses along the corridor.

"It's going to completely change the whole, entire face of the City of Beech Grove," Coffman said. "So right there at 465 in Emerson Avenue, we have a lot of people coming, coming to the City Beech Grove, through the City Beech Grove or coming home to Beech Grove."

Local business owner Brandon Hockett, who operates CarZip off Main Street, expects the changes to boost foot traffic.

"Car count is one of the ways that we survive and, and how we grow, and I believe it'll drive up our car count here," Hockett said. "Construction can have its challenges, but construction often times means progress. It means we're moving in the right direction."

City leaders say construction on the project will not begin until 2029 or 2030.

