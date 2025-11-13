Cancer survivors celebrate expanded treatment center on Indianapolis' east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two cancer survivors who have battled the disease for years are celebrating the expansion of Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center East, which has more than doubled in size to better serve patients on Indianapolis' east side.

Tracey Mitchell-Strong said she completed her final cancer treatment on Wednesday, November 5, after being a patient for one year and four months.

"The hardest part about cancer was thinking that this was a death sentence," Mitchell-Strong said. "When in actuality, I had to turn my thinking off and I had to decide if I wanted to fight or if I wanted to give up,” Mitchell-Strong added.

Juanita Swallers is currently receiving treatment for Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, her third cancer diagnosis since 2005. She says she receives treatment every three weeks and said everything is currently stable.

"Don't give up, keep going," Swallers said.

Both women toured the newly expanded cancer center, which hospital officials say addresses healthcare disparities on the city's east side.

"As an East sider, definitely, there are some disparities when it comes to facilities. So seeing this facility in the flesh really made me elated in that individuals on the East side will now have access just as anyone on the North side," Mitchell-Strong said.

Dr. Anuj Agarwala, medical director of medical oncology for the entire Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center, said the goal is to improve patient access and care quality.

"Now we hope to be able to provide more access, better care, more efficient care, smoother process for the patients and their families," Agarwala said.

Nicole Carlisle, executive director of oncology at Community Health Network MD Anderson Cancer Center East, said reducing wait times is a priority.

"Our hope now is for patients to be able to come here, receive treatment and not have to sit and wait," Carlisle said. "That is what we don't want them to do."

Hospital staff say the enhanced center offers comprehensive oncology services, including screening, medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgical options and supportive resources. Each patient receives a personalized treatment plan designed for their unique needs.

Staff say the center plans the open in December.

Expansion Highlights:



Square footage: 9,150 → 22,894 sq. ft.

Infusion rooms: 15 → 20

Exam rooms: 6 → 14

Pharmacy space: 536 → 1,570 sq. ft.

